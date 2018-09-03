Khuda Muyaba retires from national team without kicking a ball

Others retire from the national team after having a taste of how good it feels to represent their country but that’s not the case with Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba who has announced his retirement from the senior national team without even playing for the team.

The former Moyale Barracks striker made the announcement using the social network site, Facebook, saying he is tired with people who don’t value his contributions to football, especially in the domestic flight where he feels he is better than some of the players who have made it into Ronny Van Geneudgen’s final list to play Morocco in the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers this coming weekend.

“Thanks for those who support Khudah Ikenna Muyawa retired for playing international games, I am done with Flames,” said his Facebook post.

Muyaba was called into RVG’s preliminary squad before being dropped last week. This was the second time for the forward to cause a social media storm.

Prior to his move to Silver Strikers from Moyale Barracks earlier this year, Muyaba blasted his former employers for an alleged mistreatment when he was denied an opportunity to join a Mozambican club.

He also announced his resignation from the military using his Facebook account before being fired by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).