JECON church celebrates 20th anniversary

Jesus Christ of Nazareth (JECON) church over the past weekend celebrated 20 years of existence.

The celebrations happened from Friday to Sunday at Manyowe ground in Blantyre under theme ‘Preparing for Jesus Christ’.

During the event, Pastor Esau Banda who is the founder of the Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC) hailed JECON founder Apostle Linette Matope as a great woman of God.

According to the man of God, he has never seen a great, true and supernatural minister of God like Apostle Matope whom he said God is doing great things through her.

He added that there is need for Malawians to support and make use of her existence in the country claiming she is a gift given to Malawi and the rest of the world by God Himself.

“I want to assure you all that Apostle Matope is a great woman of God who I have never seen before. If we Malawians make use of her, I tell you the country won’t be the same again and am not just saying this for sake of saying, I know what am saying.

“Apostle Matope needs to be supported and if we all join hands we will all benefit from her ministry and I tell you this; she is just an angel of our country,” said Pastor Banda.

Concurring with Pastor Banda, founder of Altar of Liberty Church of All Nations – ALCOAN, Prophet Dr. Rex Kalolo said Apostle Matope is his spiritual mother and he is seeing living God.

Prophet Kalolo who once served as Malawi’s only bones specialist said people should not bother going abroad to be prayed for claiming there are God’s answers within Apostle Matope.

He then agreed with Pastor Banda that there is need to support the woman of God.

Apostle Linette Matope is a 46 year old woman who founded JECON Pentecost church in 1998. The church is headquartered in Manyowe, Blantyre.

When she was a teenager, Apostle Matope died for three days and she resurrected on the third day as her family was making arrangements for her burial and that was the genesis of her ministry.