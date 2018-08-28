Man slapped with 14 years for robbery

The First Grade Magistrate’s court in Mulanje has sentenced a man to 14 years imprisonment for stealing K3.7 million.

This is according to Mulanje police publicist Gresham Ngwira who identified the convict as James Maluwa aged 25.

Ngwira said the court heard through police prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Davison Banda that during the night of 21 May this year criminals broke into Patrick M’bawa’s shop at Ruo trading centre in the district before going away with assorted grocery items.

Later the criminals went to Mbawa’s house where they stole money amounting to K3.7 million. Police visited the scene where they found a cellphone abandoned there.

Following investigations, police managed to arrest Jafali Herbert and Khumbo Nazale who are now serving 14-year sentences.

The publicist further said through continued investigations in July police arrested Maluwa whose cellphone was found at the scene and like his accomplices, he was charged with robbery that contradicts section 301 of the penal code.

However, as he appeared before magistrate Smart Maruwasa, Maluwa pleaded not guilty forcing the state to parade witnesses and upon being convinced with the evidence, His Worship Maruwasa found him guilty.

In submission, Assistant Superintendent Davison Banda prayed for a stiff penalty to deter would-be-offenders. He said the offence committed was a serious one requiring a stiff penalty so that others should learn a lesson.

Sentencing the accused, Maruwasa concurred with the state saying the offence was indeed a serious one and that it showed cruelty on the part of the accused.

He therefore sentenced Maluwa who hails from Mzizira village Traditional Authority Mthiramanja in Mulanje to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

In a related development, police at Chirimba in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 25 year old man for being found in possession of cannabis sativa (Indian hemp).

According to Blantyre Police publicist, Augustus Nkhwazi the arrest was made on Sunday August 26, 2018 following a tip off by members of the public.

Nkhwazi identified the suspect as Joseph Nyirongo of Kwindani village traditional authority Nthunduwala in Kasungu.

The publicist said the suspect was arrested at his house during a police raid where over 75 kilograms (Kgs) of Cannabis Sativa was seized during the raid.

The Police have since charged Nyirongo with being found in Possession of Cannabis Sativa which contravenes Regulation 4 (a) as read with section 19 of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

He will appear before court after examination of the cannabis Sativa at Bvumbwe Research Station soon to answer the charges.