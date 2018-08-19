Karonga United demolish Nchalo

Karonga United produced an outstanding team performance to hand an out of sorts Nchalo United a 3-0 humbling in a TNM Super League match played on Saturday.

The win means that the crocodiles of Karonga have completed a league double over their fellow promoted side following their early season 2-0 success in Nchalo.

The match which was played in front of a home crowd at the Karonga stadium saw the home side dominate.

In a subdued start, Karonga United’s Anthony Mfune was first to test the palms of Nchalo United’s goal custodian Thomas Kalavina with a rasping strike in the 6th minute before Charles Chilembo also went close in the 10th minute with a header from Bernard Msiska’s cross.

The home side deservedly went in front when Mfune scored a stunning 25 yard thunderbolt sending the home fans into ecstasy.

Charles Chilembo doubled the home side’s lead 4 minutes later with a stooping header from Shariff Chamama’s free kick in a scintillating first half performance which should have seen Karonga being 3 or 4 goals up at half time but Chilembo and Chamama missed gilt edged chances in the 28th and 43rd minute respectively.

Despite displaying an improved second half performance, the Lower Shire based side failed to capitalize on their dominance.

The home side put the icing on the cake on their outstanding performance when in the 80th minute Shariff Chamama scored from the penalty spot after Anthony Mfune was fouled in the penalty box.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Karonga United coach Christopher Nyambose expressed delight with his side’s performance describing it as the best of this season at home.

“We were great today from start to finish and I hope we can keep up the level of consistency throughout the season,” he marbled.

Nchalo United tactician McDonald Yobe conceded that they were second best to a superior Karonga United.

“We were outclassed especially in the first half so we can’t complain about the result we just need to move on as a team as better days are still ahead of us,” Yobe said.

With the win Karonga United climb up to 10th on the log table with 20 points from 18 games while Nchalo United stay rooted to the bottom of the log table with 10 points from 17 matches.