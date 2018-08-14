Kamuzu Stadium opened

…to host Wanderers v Tigers match

For the first time in two seasons, Blantyre based football fans will watch a football match at Kamuzu Stadium following confirmation that the facility is now ready to start hosting local matches.

Probably the oldest football stadium in Malawi, the facility will host a Super League match between Be Forward Wanderers and Azam Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The Stadium was inspected by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials and they advised against opening the facility last week as there was some unfinished work for the contractors to complete.

The FA’s inspection team was followed by the Director of Sports in the Ministry of Sports, Youth, Labour and Manpower Development Jameson Ndalama, with the Minister Francis Kasaila inspecting the Stadium on Friday.

According to reports, the ministry responsible and the FA certified the stadium to be fit for local games only before awaiting for the FIFA inspection team to assess whether the facility will be fit enough to host international matches.

The FA ordered for the closure of the stadium citing the lifespan of the artificial turf to be the main reason for the decision.

This development forced supporters from Nyasa Big Bullets and Wanderers to march against the decision which saw government intervening by installing a new turf plus some maintenance works within the facility.

This will be good news for soccer lovers who were denied the opportunity to watch their beloved teams playing at home.