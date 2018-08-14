TN Stars make history

…topple old gurus in gate revenue

The newly promoted side are fourth in the gate revenue standings released by Super League of Malawi (Sulom) after collecting K7.5 million in the first round.

According to a statement released by Sulom on Monday, gate revenue collected in the first round amounted to K281, 006, 850, surpassing last season’s first round collection of K250, 513, 235.

Surprisingly, newcomers TN Stars have managed to outsmart old gurus by collecting K7.5 million, beating the likes of Civil Sporting Club, Azam Tigers and every military side.

Topping the list is Nyasa Big Bullets with a whooping K29, 582, 890 seconded by rivals Be Forward Wanderers who earned K19, 971, 082, with Silver Strikers coming third after collecting gross revenue of K9, 642, 665.

Anchoring the table are Nchalo United with K1, 616, 535.

Unlike last season when the 16 teams shared K98, 046, 826, 2018 season has seen teams sharing K110, 656, 940 while the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Sulom have received K21, 990, 771 each, with Sports Council, ground owners and security getting K10, 990, 284, K55, 327, 970, 02 and K60, 051, 112 respectively.

Below are the full details of how much each team performed in the first round of the top flight football:

1. Big Bullets K29,582,890.93

2.Be Forward Wanderers K19,971,082.36

3.Silver Strikers K9,642,665.84

4.TN Stars K7,536,552.25

5.Civil Sporting Club K5,185,880.96

6.Karonga K5,133,702.32

7 .Kamuzu Barracks K4,749,111.51

8.Azam Tigers K4,165,389.40

9.Blue Eagles K4,122,076.51

10. Masters Security FC K3,486,265.89

11.Red Lions K3,472,414.64

12. Mzuni Utd K3,089,596.09

13.Dwangwa Utd K3,076,168.38

14 .Moyale Barracks K2,958,967.18

15. MAFCO K2,866,640.30

16 .Nchalo K1,616,535.48

TOTAL K110 655,940.04