Devil told me to steal Bibles – man tells court

A court in Blantyre has slapped a man aged 60 with a six month jail-term for the offence of stealing Bibles at Chichiri Shopping mall in Blantyre.

The convict, Samuel Bester, was reported to have stolen the Bibles at Grey Matter bookshop located at the mall.

During mitigation before the Blantyre first grade magistrate court, Bester told the court that he stole the Bibles due to the influence of Satan.

State prosecutor Tamara Kamphepo of the Soche Police asked the court to give the convict a stiff punishment saying Bester is a repeat offender as he was found guilty of similar offense after he stole toothpaste worth K5400.

In his ruling, first grade magistrate Soka Banda sentenced Bester to serve a jail term of six months.

The convict comes from Kaselema Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Chikowi in Zomba district.