Carlsberg Cup last 32 draw: Bullets and Silver Strikers pitted against minnows, Nomads date Karonga United

The draw for the 2018 Carlsberg Cup last 32 took place on Tuesday at Mpira Village in Blantyre and it saw the big guns avoid each other.

The draw was conducted by Castel Malawi Limited’ Market Category Manager Twikale Chirwa and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials and it was witnessed by team representatives and the members of the media.

Nyasa Big Bullets will begin their title defence at home against a Premier division side Mitundu, while Silver Strikers will visit another division side Lilongwe Veterans.

The round’s stand-out tie is undoubtedly the clash between Karonga United and last season’s runners up in the competition Be Forward Wanderers FC.

The other all Super League showdowns will see Azam Tigers hosting 2012 winners Kamuzu Barracks while TN Stars will play Civil Sporting Club, with Nchalo United welcoming Red Lions and Masters Security entertaining Mzuni FC.

The first round clashes will be played on the weekends of 18th to 26th August, with the round of 16 being completed in the second week of September. The venues and kick-off times will be confirmed by the FA.

Full draw:

Karonga United v Be Forward Wanderers

MDF Marine v Blue Eagles

MAFCO v Naming’omba FC

Azam Tigers v Kamuzu Barracks

TN Stars v Civil Sporting Club

Nyasa Big Bullets v Mitundu

Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve v Moyale Barracks

Lilongwe Veterans v Silver Strikers

Changalume Barracks v Ngolowindo FC

Cobbe Barracks v Airborne Rangers

Nchengautuwa FC v Mighty Ivory

Nchalo United v Red Lions

Ekwendeni Hammers v Staffords FC

Masters Security v Mzuni FC

Hangover v Chitipa United/Manyamula

Dwangwa United v Luanar

The competition started on 28th July, 2018 with Regional preliminaries involving Premier Divisions teams in the three Regional Leagues.

About 56 team joined the preliminary round with 22 in the South, 20 in the Centre and 14 in the North and 16 teams out of the 56 teams qualified for the national phase where they joined 16 Super League teams.

The cup is being sponsored by Castel Malawi to the tune of K40 million.