Fire damages Dowa hospital kitchen

Fire on Tuesday damaged a kitchen at Dowa District Hospital.

According to Dowa police station’s Public Relations Officer Sergeant Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda, the incident was reported to police by a medical doctor, Dr. Peter Makoza.

Kaponda added that the kitchen was closed properly on Monday night but at about 00:45 am on Tuesday fire destroyed the kitchen.

“The night duty watchman told police that he saw smoke from the kitchen window indicating that the kitchen was on fire,” Kaponda said.

Officers from Dowa police station and other hospital staff on duty mobilised themselves and managed to put out the fire before it could spread to the other buildings and wards.

The fire damaged two large electric cooking pots, the kitchen’s ceiling and 23 window panes. No injuries were reported following the incident.

Meanwhile police are investigating to find out the cause of the fire and the value of the damaged items.