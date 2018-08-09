Sulom denies MDF teams’ request

Malawi Defense ( MDF) teams taking part in the league have had their request to have their fixtures shifted from this weekend denied.

The Super League of Malawi ( Sulom) has said the call by the teams can not accommodate the heat the league will need on its first weekend of the second round.

Malawi24 understands that MDF had written Sulom to have their teams rest this weekend having picked players from the teams as a select MDF side that will face their Zimbabwean counterparts in August 14 following an invitation.

The date unfortunately comes just two days after the initial week in the second round ends.

Military sides Moyale Barracks are supposed to face Red Lions on Sunday. Kamuzu Barracks have a fixture against holder Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday while Mafco needs to face Masters Security on Sunday, according to a fixture list Sulom released earlier this week.

It is yet to be known whether MDF will carry-on with the trip to Zimbabwe as teams well reckon the last phase of the league comes underway.

Here’s the full fixture

DAY 37

Saturday 11th August, 2018

Be Forward Wanderers vs Kamuzu Barracks @ Kamuzu/Blk. Stadium 14:30hrs

Civil Sporting vs Karonga United @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

Tigers F.C vs Silver Strikers @ Mulanje Park Stadium 14:30hrs

Dwangwa United vs Blue Eagles @ Chitowe Stadium 14:30hrs

Mzuni F.C vs Red Lions @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 38

Sunday 12th August, 2018

Nyasa Big Bullets vs Nchalo United @ Kamuzu/Mj. Stadium 14:30hrs

Mafco F.C vs Masters Security @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

TN Stars vs Karonga United @ Kasungu Stadium 14:30hrs

Moyale vs Red Lions @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30