DPP to return K145m, CSOs not satisfied

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has promised to return the K145 million it received from Pioneer Investment but Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are not satisfied.

Spokesperson for the DPP Nicholas Dausi announced at a press briefing on Saturday morning that the party will return the K145 million which was a donation from Pioneer Investment.

Dausi said the decision follows misunderstandings surrounding the donation which he said the party received in good faith.

“We received the money from Pioneer investment as a donation but after noticing that there are protests we have decided to return the money,” he said.

Owner of Pioneer Investment Zameer Karim made the donation a few days after receiving payment for the supply of food rations to Malawi Police under a contract which he was fraudulently awarded. A leaked Anti-Corruption Bureau report revealed that Karim stole K466 million from government using the contract.

Several CSOs asked the DPP to return the money while the Youth and Society (YAS) moved the courts to freeze Pioneer’s account and the DPP account to which the K145 million was sent.

Speaking to the local media, YAS executive director Charles Kajoloweka said DPP should send the money to government so that it should be used by people of Malawi.

“We think DPP could have done better by giving that money back to the people of Malawi where it was stolen,” he said.

He added that DPP’s promise to return the money will not affect the case in court because what YAS want is for the money to be returned to Malawians.

Activist Timothy Mtambo also questioned DPP’s decision to return the money to Pioneer Investment.