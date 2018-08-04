VSO hails Unlocking Talent Project

The Volunteer Service Overseas (VSO) has said many students have learned how to read using tablets through the first phase of Unlocking Talent Project which the organization is implementing.

The project which started in 2011 is targeting children in Standard 1 and 2 with the of aim of improving literacy levels among the students through the use of technological resources like tablets during Chichewa and Mathematics lessons as a way of improving their literacy levels.

Speaking with reporters after disseminating findings on the project, VSO project manager Yesani Kapanda pointed out improvement of learners’ performance in both literacy and numeracy as well as reaching of more learners than planned as some of the successes of the study.

“We are proud to say that many of children in primary schools more especially in Standard 1 and 2 have benefited from the project and we even extended to reach learners in standard 3.

“The students have learnt how to solve mathematics using the tablets and also how to read and write Chichewa,” he explained

On challenges, Kapanda mentioned theft of gadgets, inadequate gadgets due to high enrolment and delays of project implementation and construction of learning centres.

In her remarks, Ntcheu District Manager Lucy Chidalingwa said that the project has among others improved literacy levels among the children.

The first phase was conducted in seven education districts namely Karonga, Lilongwe Urban, Lilongwe Rural West, Dedza, Ntcheu, Machinga and Blantyre Rural and Urban.

The second phase of the project is expected to start in September.