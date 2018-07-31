Devotion: Some effort is unnecessary

Ecclesiast 10:10 NHEB If the axe is blunt, and one doesn’t sharpen the edge, then he must use more strength; but skill brings success.

There are two ways of cutting a tree using an axe. Either have a blunt(un sharpened) axe and use a lot of effort or have a sharpened axe and use little effort. If anything is not sharpened, you need much effort to get desired results.

Sharpen your knowledge, wisdom, skills and understanding so that you shouldn’t use much effort in whatsoever you want to do.

Pro 23:23 KJV “Buy the truth, and sell it not; also wisdom, and instruction, and understanding.”

In whatever field invest some money and buy knowledge, instruction and understanding. If you are a pastor wanting to achieve much, get knowledge from those who did it.

A student should buy knowledge from those who achieved greater results. Professionals and business people need to learn and invest their money so that their effort should be producing the right results.

Dont think whatsoever you are doing is the best. There can be room for improvement. Therefore get more knowledge.Pro 1:5 KJV “A wise man will hear, and will increase learning; and a man of understanding shall attain unto wise counsels.”

Apart from all the earthly knowledge, the best knowledge to achieve much more without much toiling is the Word of God. When you are sharpened in the Word, your results will be evident. Increase in the Word as a way of sharpening yourself.

Jos 1:8 NHEB “This book of the law shall not depart out of your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then you shall make your way prosperous, and then you shall have good success.”

Confession

I am making progress. I acquire the knowledge of the Word and the right knowledge in my field. I am yielding right results now amd always. In Jesus name. Amen.

