Mutharika`s Global Fund appointment in limbo

Malawi president Peter Mutharika`s appointment as champion of Global Fund`s 6th replenishment campaign is in an uncertain state in the view of growing displeasure from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

Last week, Mutharika landed the role only to be frustrated by CSOs under the banner Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

According to leaders of the organisations, Gift Trapence and Timothy Mtambo, Mutharika is at the helm of a corrupt administration hence not an ideal figure for the Global Fund role. They expressed this in writing to the Swiss-based organisation in a letter dated 27th July, 2018.

In reaction, Mutharika bemoaned the move, labelling it an act of hate, upon his arrival from South Africa on Saturday where he attended the BRICS Summit. He went on to say that he does not care as to whether he is going to be removed from the position or not.

“I don’t care about the Global Fund, they can remove me from it, I am not benefitting anything, it’s purely voluntary organisation,” said Mutharika

His Global Fund responsibility is coordinating activities aimed at harnessing efforts in soliciting funding pledges from countries, international organisations and individuals.

Trapence and Mtambo underscore the risk of trusting a corrupt leader with a role that involves soliciting funds. Since Global Fund is yet to take action on the matter, Mutharika remains its champion.