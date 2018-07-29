Chilima refuses to resign

Vice President Saulos Chilima has said he cannot resign from his position despite calls from government for him to step down.

In an interview with Times TV on Saturday, the vice president said he will not step down because he still has a contract with Malawians who are the ones who elected him to his position.

On Friday, several cabinet ministers held a press conference in Lilongwe to call on the vice president to resign saying he is opposing policies championed by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

But Chilima said his contract with Malawians runs up to May, 2019 so he cannot dump Malawians before working for the whole five year term.

“Being critical to government is not a valid reason for telling me to resign. Let people have their opinions but I also have mine. When I decide to leave this position, I will do it because I was not born as vice president. We need to help Malawians so that they should know the truth,” said Chilima.

On which duties he is now carrying out, Chilima said he still goes to his office to assist and advise wherever necessary. He added that he will continue going to his office because he know his roles as vice president.

During the interview, Chilima also promised that if elected president he will not protect any person accused of corruption, whether the person is his relative or President Peter Mutharika.

“There will be no protection. How would I protect anyone when the laws say a person involved in corruption should be tried?” he said.

Chilima left the DPP recently and is now president of United Transformation Party. He is expected to address Malawians at the party’s rally today.