Devotion: Is there anything too hard for God

Genesis 18:10-14 “Then he said, “I will certainly return to you when the season comes round. Behold, Sarah your wife will have a son.

” Sarah heard in the tent door, which was behind him. Now Abraham and Sarah were old, well advanced in age.

It had ceased to be with Sarah after the manner of women. Sarah laughed within herself, saying, “After I have grown old will I have pleasure, my lord being old also?”

The LORD said to Abraham, “Why did Sarah laugh, saying, ‘Will I really bear a child, yet I am old?’ Is anything too hard for the LORD? At the set time I will return to you, when the season comes round, and Sarah will have a son.”

Some word of God sounds too good to be true. But the good news is that God cannot lie.He is not a man to lie. So whatever He says, He surely will do because He watches over His Word to fulfil it.

In our month of Laughter in July, God is sending to you His Word. Believe it and see the incredible results. Just as Sarah laughed when she heard that she would have a baby while very old, God is performing some things which people might think are beyond you.

He is doing exceedingly, abundantly above what you think or imagine(Ephes3:20). He is doing a Work which even if those who hear may not believe because it will sound too good to be true.Habakkuk 1:5 “Look among the nations and watch— Be utterly astounded! For I will work a work in your days Which you would not believe, though it were told you.”

Your job is to believe and take an action as instructed by the Spirit of God. Its very incredible to hear a virgin giving birth. Mary was told that she would have a son.She believed and saw it coming to pass. That is why her cousin told her Luke 1:45 “Blessed is she who believed, for there will be a fulfillment of the things which have been spoken to her from the Lord!”

So believe and see the results.

Additional scripture: Psalm 126:1-2 “When the LORD brought back those who returned to Zion, we were like those who dream. Then our mouth was filled with laughter…”

Confession(Say it aloud)

This is my month of laughter. I believe the Word of God for greater things which when people hear would think its a joke. I am moving up and forward. Fulfilling my dreams without apology. I am a wonder to the world and nothing can stop me. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Praise points

-Thanksgiving for the service.

-Thanksgiving for the month of Laughter