Chilima is our next president – Malawian gospel artist

Days after legendary musician Lucius Banda released a song praising the leader of United Transformation Movement (UTM) Dr Saulos Chilima, Lilongwe based gospel singer has followed suit.

Frank Waya released a song entitled “Saulos Chilima” on Friday, 27th July through Malawi music dot com.

According to Waya, Chilima has all the capabilities needed for one to be the president. In an interview with the local media, he said that his interest is to support the vice president after listening to some of his public speeches.

“I have been observing Chilima for quite a long time. In my observations, I figured out that he is really a suitable person for the presidency. Chilima is humble, confident and also an intelligent person, “he said.

When asked if he is confident that Chilima will come out as a victor in the forthcoming elections, Waya said: “Frankly speaking Chilima is our next president whether someone wants it or not Chilima is ruling the country after the elections next year.”

Waya sings in the song: “David wathu lero ndi Chilima/ Malawi sankha mwanzeru usapuse/ Usapepere ndi awo amabodza/ Ndikale lija Malawi changamuka/ Ino ndi nthawi zinthu zako zisintha/ zokuba ndalama kupha albino/ Malawi dzuka Saulos wafika/ Uyu ndiye wopukuta misozi.”

The Area 23 resident is therefore urging Malawians to register so that they should be able to cast their votes in May next year.

He further promises his fans a DVD which will drop soon as well as other projects which he did not disclose.