Cattle thief torched to death in Dowa

Angry villagers in Dowa on Friday torched to death a man believed to have come from Area 25 in Lilongwe for being suspected of stealing cows.

The incident happened at Chivala Village, Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa.

According to Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda, the thief in company of his friends went to the house of Malenga Katunga in the village and stole two cows by digging a hole on the brick-fenced kraal.

“When the cattle rustlers were about to leave the place with the cows, the owner woke up and he immediately alerted neighbours who apprehended the thief,” Kaponda said.

While taking the suspect to Matowe police unit, the villagers started beating him up and later decided to set the thief on fire.

Police in Dowa district have since launched an investigation to arrest the murderers.

Police have also have also condemned the mob justice saying such acts jeopardise investigations.

Post-mortem conducted by Dowa District Health Officer Dr. Peter Makoza revealed that death was due to severe trauma caused by fire.