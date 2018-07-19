Devotion: Continue with your life time vision

Habakkuk 2:2-3 “Yahweh answered me, “Write the vision, and make it plain on tablets, that he may run who reads it.

For the vision is yet for the appointed time, and it hurries toward the end, and won`t prove false. Though it takes time, wait for it; because it will surely come. It won`t delay.”

Anybody, any business, any church or any association should have a clear written down vision. So clear that someone can read and run with it even after the people who developed it are gone. The scripture talks about The Vision. Its singular meaning its one and its definite. Have a single vision for a single mission. More than one vision on a particular mission leads to di-visions.

A vision is not an ambition but what you are to fulfil. Its a reason for your living. Your vision makes you. Because all you do is to become your vision. Your vision should be written down clearly. Don’t keep your vision in your head.

Don’t write it obscurely so that no one can read. Don’t develop it out of ambition but out of revelation.Vision gives you the direction. If you don’t have it, you will lose the way and will perish.Pro 29:18 KJV “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”

I remember I was invited by someone to go and take up the work of ministry as a Youth pastor in a foreign nation. However this did not fit in my vision and I turned it down. Our vision is so clear.

We are reaching out to ALL NATIONS. For visionless Pastor, they would have thought it was an opportunity to go international quickly. They would have taken it but would have led to another direction of their life.

Develop smaller tasks that supports your vision. Every task you undertake should be in line with your vision. Refuse anything that doesn’t lead you to fulfil your vision whether it looks attractive or not. Don’t allow money, fame and others to take you out of your vision.

Sometimes a salary and good benefits may be a factor to make you lose your God given vision.

Sometimes fear leads you to lose your vision. Some people fear poverty if they pursue their vision and that is why they stick to what they are doing although they know they are not supposed to be doing what they are doing. Don’t be a coward. Only cowards fear. We are as bold as a lion because the Lion of Judah dwells in us.

Continue with your life time vision and divide it into tasks to be done as you progress. Periodically assess yourself how you have done your tasks and how you are progressing towards the vision. If you are behind, add more effort and resources to speed up your progress towards the vision.

Remember Hab 2:3….“Though it takes time, wait for it; because it will surely come. It won`t delay.”

Prayer Thank you Father because of the vision that has been revealed to me by your spirit. I operate in the vision and am moving from glory to glory till I fulfil that which is to be fulfilled in me. I will never give up on the

