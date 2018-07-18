Goodall Gondwe left in charge

President Peter Mutharika has left Finance and Economic Planning Minister Goodall Gondwe in charge of the country.

Mutharika departed for Zambia on Wednesday morning to attend the Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA) summit which has started today.

After Mutharika’s departure, Gondwe was pictured walking together with Malawi Defence Force commander Griffin Supuni Phiri and Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose.

The 81-year-old will run the affairs of the country in Mutharika’s absence instead of Vice President Saulos Chilima who fell out with his boss due to Chilima’s ambition to contest as president in the 2019 elections.

In recent months, Chilima has been criticising Mutharika’s administration and according to reports, the vice president also rejected Mutharika’s offer to be the president’s runningmate next year.

Earlier this month, Chilima revealed that he will contest as presidential candidate in the 2019 elections

Backed by a movement that sprouted out of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Chilima hopes to use the youth agenda to get votes.

Following that announcement, his role as the political head of the Department of Disaster Management was snatched away as the department was moved to Mutharika’s office.