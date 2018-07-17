Mzuni to offload seven players

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) intend to offload seven players at the end of the Super League first round.

Head coach for the team Gilbert Chirwa, who succeeded Alex Ngwira two months ago, revealed the plans in an interview with Malawi24.

He said some of the players who will be offloaded do not deserve to play in the Super League.

“There is a lot of things that we want to change things in the team. Some players are not well behaved and some don’t deserve to play in the elite league so at the end of the first round they are all going,” he said.

The Mzuni coach did not reveal the names of the seven players to be kicked out. The club this season has been using some players who joined on loan such as Shenton Banda and Michael Tete from Silver Strikers.

During the interview, Chirwa added that the struggling side has already started scouting for new players in order to replace the ones that will be booted out.

“We have begun looking for players in Dedza, Lilongwe, Nkhatabay and some are from around the city of Mzuzu, so there is no panic on this,” said Chirwa.