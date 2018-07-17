Leaked ACB report does not exist – Home Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Home Affairs says Central Region Commissioner of Police Innocent Bottoman cannot be suspended because the leaked report by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which implicated him in the Police fraud does not exist.

Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Principal Secretary Sam Madula said as far as the ministry is concerned the report which was authored by the ACB does not exist hence the ministry cannot use media reports to suspend the senior police officer.

“We are taking that as just a social media issue. Let the police write us if there is an issue and we may take it up from there. In fact, we have not seen the so-called ACB report. So, to us, it does not exist. To us, the story is not there,” Madula said Monday.

Inspector General of Malawi Police Service (MPS) Rodney Jose also told the local media that no action can be taken against Bottoman because the ACB has not informed the police about the investigation.

The investigation report by the ACB revealed that Bottoman when he was MPS Director of Finance connived with businessman Zameer Karim to give Karim’s company Pioneer Investment a K2.3 billion contract for the procurement of ration packs for the MPS.

Six days after the contract was awarded, Bottoman without approval increased the contract price to K2.8 billion.

In its recommendations, the ACB said Bottoman and businessman Karim should be prosecuted for stealing K466 million, forging and uttering false documents and for acquiring K1.4 billion while knowing that the money was proceeds of a crime.

ACB Director Reyneck Matemba told journalists last week that Bottoman and other people mentioned in the report are not yet suspects of fraud since the report was leaked before it was finalized.