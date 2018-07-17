Chilima eats into MCP

The United Transformation Movement ( UTM) has gotten a huge boost ahead of the 2019 elections with top politicians announcing their joining of the movement.

Speaker of Parliament, Richard Msowoya has joined the movement, reports say.

Msowoya announced recently he had bowed out of the opposition Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) after he had fallen out of favour of the Vice President post to business magnet Sidik Mia.

Msowoya has along with other defectors from the MCP joined the movement whose leadership is tilted to Vice President Saulos Chilima who also fell victim of the similar ordeal for Msowoya.

Chilima was pushed by a fast developing faction to break away from the DPP and its leader Peter Mutharika, whom the faction wanted to be replaced by the Vice President.

UTM will be launched in Blantyre and Lilongwe later this month.

It comes as a force to the the DPP and MCP ahead of the 2019 elections where Malawians for the second time running will be voting for a President, Members of Parliament and Ward Councillors.