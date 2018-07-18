Devotion: Decide the plants in your life

Mark 4:14,26-27 “The sower sows the word….And He said, “The kingdom of God is as if a man should scatter seed on the ground, and should sleep by night and rise by day, and the seed should sprout and grow, he himself does not know how.”

Every word in your life is a seed for growth. If you don’t sow the seeds yourself then the seeds will be sown by the enemy. If you don’t speak good Words that agree with the Word of God, the enemy will sow his own.

That’s is why in any field, if the owner doesn’t plant their own seeds then the whole field will be full of weeds which are sown without the knowledge of the owner.

If you don’t decide the right words for your life then whatever you hear, watch or read will become the seeds that will be determining your life. Therefore learn to sow the seeds of the Word of God and decide the quality of life you live.

Matthew 13:24-26 “Another parable He put forth to them, saying: “The kingdom of heaven is like a man who sowed good seed in his field; but while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat and went his way. But when the grain had sprouted and produced a crop, then the tares also appeared.”

Everytime you sleep and you are not active in the Word of God, the enemy utilizes it for weeds in your life. That is why the Bible admonishes us to be in the Word day and night (Joshua 1:8, Psalm 1:2-3, Mark 4:26) because seeds that grow and produce in the Kingdom are to be continually sown. The enemy is continually sowing his seeds.

Every bill board you see is a seed in your life. Every magazine you can read is a seed. Every song you listen to is a seed. Therefore don’t stop having quality time in the Word. The Word is your good seeds that will grow.

Our opening scripture says the Word grows and you do not know how. Whatever Word of God you speak or whatever negatives you speak will surely come to pass and you will not know how.

Confession(Speak it out)

I have the Word of God in me. I decide the quality of life I live. My life is forward and upwards. I declare divine health, prosperity, success, abundance and good life now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

