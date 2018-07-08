Lilongwe derby preview: Civil vs Silver Strikers

…as Bullets, Wanderers aim to close gap…

Civil Sporting Club take on rivals Silver Strikers FC in Lilongwe derby at Civo Stadium this afternoon.

The Central Bankers are 7 points clear of their rivals but a win for Civil will see the gap being reduced just to four with a game in hand to play.

However, the league leaders are enjoying good form and have not tasted defeat in their last 10 games.

On Thursday, the two teams had a friendly match as part of Malawi’s 54 years of independence celebrations in which the Area 47 giants won 2-1 against their fellows who fielded a very strong side.

That win was a molare booster ahead of Sunday’s clash as the Bankers are aiming to end their TNM Super League drought.

Apart from Thursday’s clash, the two Lilongwe giants met in the Airtel Top 8 Cup where Silver Strikers won 2-1 on a goal aggregate.

The Bankers are likely to rely on Victor Limbani, Jack Chiona and Mphatso Phillimon who are now scoring goals for fun.

However, they will face a resilient Civil Sporting side which is looking forward to keeping their title ambitions alive.

Their talisman Raphael Phiri is likely to continue with his goal scoring form while Fletcher Bandawe, Kelvin Thoto, Patrick Thupi and Gomezgani Chirwa will all play a vital role against the league leaders.

History will show that statistics count for nothing when it comes to derbies. It always comes down to which team is better prepared on the day.

At Mulanje Park, Nyasa Big Bullets will be looking forward to bouncing back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Blue Eagles in the finals of Top 8 Cup last week when they host Azam Tigers.

Bullets defeat was followed by another disappointing performance and they have to bounce back if they are to keep their Super League title ambitions on track.

Playing Tigers at Mulanje Park won’t be an easy task for the 13-time Super League champions.

At Balaka Stadium, Be Forward Wanderers will host free scoring TN Stars while Kamuzu Barracks will welcome Karonga United at Kasungu Stadium, with Moyale Barracks entertaining Dwangwa United.