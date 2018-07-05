Keep your peace – Malawians told

As the 2019 Tripartite Elections are drawing closer, people in the country have been urged to keep being peaceful.

President of the Community of St Egidio Marco Impagliazzo has urged Malawians to be proud of the democracy that was adopted years ago.

Speaking to members of the press in Blantyre on Wednesday, Impagliazzo advised citizens to participate in democracy ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Participate in voting, participate in debates, we know campaign period is always difficult but believe in democracy, remember, in Malawi you have a very big gift of peace, please keep that precious gift,” said Impagliazzo.

He added that Malawi’s peace helps the Community of St Egidio to implement its programs citing BRAVO that aims at registering and giving birth certificates to new born babies.

Impagliazzo added further that Community of St Egidio seeks to do more in Malawi as peace continues while they celebrate fifty years of existence.

Malawi is one of the peaceful countries in the World. Since the dawn of democracy, the country has witnessed smooth transition of power from one leader to the other.

The country is to hold elections next year to elect new leaders that are to rule the country for the next five years.