Kalilani pledges to support 50-50 campaign

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social welfare Jean Kalilani says increasing women’s participation in politics by ensuring they are elected into positions is one of the ministry’s top priority.

Kalirani said the ministry has set up an independent 50-50 Management Agency to increase women’s participation in politics.

“We want to encourage more women to contest as members of Parliament and councilors in the forthcoming Tripartite Elections,” she said.

The minister added that they are currently registering female aspirants to determine the kind of support the ministry can provide.

According to Kalilani, the women will be supported based on their needs.

Traditional Authority Kayembe of Dowa district welcomed the news saying men and women have equal rights hence they should be given equal opportunities.

The chief said it is his wish to see more female lawmakers in his area.

“Time has come for us to change our mindset. Let’s give women the vote,” he said.

Dowa gender officer Alex Kaomba who is also a mentor for the 50-50 Campaign said there is need to ensure that women succeed.

He said the campaign gives women an opportunity to be trained in public speaking, resource mobilization and conflict management.

Kaomba encouraged gender activists to work together to achieve the objectives of 50-50 campaign.