Nomads defiant over title defence

Be Forward Wanderers have said they are optimistic of defending the TNM Super League championship this season.

The remarks follows Wanderers’ successful Central Region outing which saw them collecting six points from their two league assignments against Kamuzu Barracks and Blue Eagles.

Speaking to the local media, Team Manager Steve Madeira was upbeat about his team’s chances of retaining their title.

“We started the season on a very disappointing note but then we are slowly gaining our momentum back and we are hoping to defend the title we won last season.

“As you may recall, before facing Blue Eagles and Kamuzu Barracks, we had only managed to score three goals in six matches but after the just ended week, we have managed to score five goals in two matches, an indication that we are improving so we are very optimistic of defending the title though it won’t be easy for us,” he said.

The Be Forward sponsored team won 2-1 against KB on Saturday before thumping Eagles 3-0 on Sunday to move from position 13 to 9 on the log table.

Winning their two games in hand against Nchalo United and Dwangwa United this coming weekend will see them closing the gap with the league leaders to just 3 points with 5 games to go before wrapping up the first round.