Boy die, five injured in road accident

A 10-year-old boy died in a road accident after being hit by a minibus at Machinga Teachers Training College.

Machinga Police Station Constable Davie Sulumba identified the boy as Anthony Kalinde.

He said the accident involved a motor vehicle registration number BT 1201 Toyota Hiace minibus which was being driven by Medison Francis aged 26 and was coming from Machinga going to Liwonde.

“Upon arrival at Machinga Teachers Training College the driver hit a stationery minibus which forced the parked minibus to move and hit six pedestrians who were heading in the same direction,” he said.

Following the impact, Kalinde sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot while Bright Solomon aged 17, of Maliwo village Traditional Authority Sitola sustained a left leg fracture.

The other four pedestrians sustained minor injuries and were rushed to Machinga District Hospital for medical treatment.

The boy hailed from Maliwo village in the area of Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga district.

Meanwhile, police are urging drivers to avoid speeding in order to prevent such accidents.