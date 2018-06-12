Bushiri: Malawi will be a regional business hub

Major One to invest in Malawi

South Africa-based Malawian billionaire, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has said Malawi is growing into a business hub of the sub-Saharan Africa region.

Major One, as he is fondly referred to by his stout followers, ‘prophesied’ when he attended the Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) currently underway in Lilongwe.

“This is the first time that I am coming to Malawi to take part in the investment forum. What I have seen is very pleasant, I have been taken by surprise. I have no doubt in five or 10 years Malawi will be one of the growing business hubs in this part of Africa,” he told reporters.

In the past, Bushiri had sour relationship with government., also revealed that he will be investing in the country as the political environment has changed.

“I was aallowed to sit in the front row, a clear indication that my country has accepted me. I am a Malawian, this is my home. I have a house here and I come every month. If we cooperate and work as a team we can move this country from its current state to prosperous country,” he added.