DPP is undemocratic – analyst

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention was expected to be a democratic decision to end political shakeups within the party but the DPP has remained silent on the dates of holding the indaba, a development that has been described as undemocratic.

Political Analyst Enerst Thindwa has faulted the ruling DPP for not disclosing dates of convention saying it might be a move to disadvantage those that are in support of Vice President Saulos Chilima.

DPP Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey last week called for a convention to elect new leadership for the party and its torchbearer ahead of 2019 polls.

In her letter, Jeffrey did not indicate a date for the convention but she said it will be held in June.

Commenting on the matter, Thindwa said the move could be a ploy to disadvantage those that have interest to contest as they will not have time for campaign.

“You would want to suggest that they are tactics to disadvantage others but more importantly it is the issue of procedure,” said Thidwa.

He added that the party could have disclosed minimum days before the convention for every candidate to have time to campaign.

However, DPP authorities have disclosed that each person has been given equal playing field for the convention.

For months, DPP has witnessed internal wrangles following former first lady Callista Mutharika’s opinion that the current leader Peter Mutharika is old for presidency.