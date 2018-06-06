Court’s snail pace worries environmental CSO’s

Environmental Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi have expressed worry on the delay by the court to deliver a ruling on the plastic ban that was challenged by companies two years ago.

The CSOs which are Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM), Center for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (Cepa), Action For Environmental Sustainability (AFES), Malawi Environmental Endowment Trust, Coordination Union for Rehabilitation of Environment (CURE) and Churches Action in Relief and Development (CARD) have faulted the delay on the ruling by court on thin plastics.

Speaking to members of the press in Blantyre on Tuesday, the CSOs disclosed plans to march to deliver a petition to the registrar of Malawi judiciary.

“We have had an injunction for over a year now, and what we need is the court’s decision so that we can move forward,” said CURE Executive Director Chris Mwambeni in an interview with Malawi24.

Mwambeni added that Malawi needs to take seriously the issue of plastic pollution saying it puts lives of people and animals at risk.

He further urged Malawians to reflect on the Theme of World Environment Day that is challenging every person across the globe to “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

Malawi government effected the ban on plastic less than 60 micrometers in 2015.

However, companies challenged the decision through a court injunction.

Malawi joined other countries in the World in Environment on 5th June, a day that was set a side by United Nation.