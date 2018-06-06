Callista demands K500 million

Former first lady Callista Mutharika has sued Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey for defamation.

Jeffrey is reported to have told the public that Callista “killed” former head of state late Bingu wa Mutharika.

Speaking at a rally in Mulanje district over the weekend, Jeffrey contradicted medical report of Bingu’s death saying she know Callista killed Bingu.

Reacting to the sentiments, the former first lady has sued Jeffrey and is demanding K500 million for the defamation remarks.

Media reports reveal the case against the DPP secretary general has been filed at the High Court in Blantyre.

Jeffrey is reported to have been defiant on Callista’s move to sue her for defamation remarks she made at a rally.

Jeffrey is noted to have been in a cat and rat relationship with Callista following an opinion made by the wife of late Bingu that the current leader Peter Mutharika is old to take the country through another five year term.

Callista poured her blessing on Vice President Saulos Chilima that he can be a better candidate to rule Malawi under DPP ticket.