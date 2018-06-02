DPP supporters demonstrate against Kaliati

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters on Friday protested against legislator Patricia Kaliati for supporting Vice President Saulos Chilima as the party’s candidate in next year’s elections.

The DPP supporters from Kaliati’s Mulanje West constituency and her husband Angie Kaliati’s Mulanje Pasani constituency said the two Members of Parliament are not doing what their constituents want.

One of the supporters Dalitso Banda who is also councilor of Chole Ward in Mulanje Pasani said Angie Kaliati is insulting his constituents by endorsing Chilima.

“We are forced to support Saulos Chilima by our member of parliament instead of Professor Mutharika. Our MP is not focusing on development but serving his personal interests. He is doing nothing for the constituency,” said Banda.

After marching, the DPP supporters presented a petition to Mulanje District Council.

Chief Administration Officer at the council Grey Mkwanda said the council will send the document to the right people.

He also hailed the DPP supporters for conducting a peaceful demonstration.

The protest came a day after Patricia Kaliati and other members of the Chilima Movement held a press briefing where they reaffirmed their support for Chilima and vowed to do everything possible to make sure he represents the DPP next year.