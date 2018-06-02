Chilima wants DPP presidency – analyst

A political analyst in Malawi has disclosed that continued silence by Vice President Saulos Chilima on who is to be a torchbearer for ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shows the deputy Malawi leader wants the position.

The analyst, Ernest Thindwa, said continued silence by Chilima is an indication that he has interest to be the next leader for DPP.

Thindwa added that Chilima’s silence has been propelled by lack of accommodation in the ruling DPP to have new faces take over leadership.

“The fact that he has remained silent for so long may suggest that he has interest to be DPP president, unfortunately the party is not giving him a democratic state where he can express his views,” said Thindwa.

He then advised Chilima to declare his stance at the soonest time to avoid political squabbles that have hit the ruling DPP.

On Thursday, people who are supporting Chilima’s candidature ahead of 2019 general elections disclosed that they are planning to meet him next week on their position that he must take over from President Peter Mutharika.

DPP has been experiencing political shakeups since former first lady Callista Mutharika proposed that her brother in-law must surrender the mantle of leadership to his deputy.