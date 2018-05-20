Incredible: Malawi rout Angola

After Malawi lost the first-leg of their CAF Under 20 qualifier to Angola last week, few would have predicted that the Junior Flames would find themselves in the next stage of the competion.

The Malawi Under 20 national team today produced a stunning performances to hammer the Palancas Negras 4-1 and progress to the next round of the 2019 CAF Under 20 Championship where they will play South Africa.

Playing in a very hostile reception, Malawi defied all odds when they dismantled the hosts with an incredible display of football to qualify to the next round of the tournament.

Having lost 2-1 at Bingu National Stadium last week, the Junior Flames made no mistake as they opened the scoring through Kelvin Kadzije just after 10 minutes.

The visitors then doubled their lead ten minutes later through Auspicious Kadzongola to take a 3-2 lead on aggregate.

The Angolans were nowhere near Malawi’s pace and after the half hour mark, it was 3-0 courtesy of a Chikondi Mbeta’s clinical finish.

The Junior Flames almost nailed the game on the 45th minute but their fourth goal was ruled out for offside.

Meke Mwase’s boys completed the riot in style through Peter Banda following a brilliant display of football from the Junior Flames who were in control of the midfield to put their opponents to the sword.

Come second half, the Palancas Negras pulled one back just six minutes into the half but it wasn’t enough to take them through to the next round as they lost 5-3 on goal aggregate.

Malawi will play South Africa in the next round and the winner will qualify for the finals next year.