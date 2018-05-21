Devotion: Obtain a good report

Hebrew 11:2-3 “For by it(faith) the elders obtained a good report. 3 Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.”

In the scripture above, we learn that by faith the elders obtained a good report. You obtain good school report, job report, business report, ministry report, good health report when you maintain your faith even if all physical indicators aren’t on your side. In short anything done of Faith will produce a good report for you at the end.

Then in the following verse Heb 11:3 we are told that through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.

The Word frame is Greek word katartizō and it means to complete thoroughly, repair, prepare, join together, perfect, mend, make, adjust or restore.

That means if you don’t have it, you can make or prepare it by the Word of faith. If you have it but not in a desirable state then you can mend it, perfect it or repair it by the Word of faith.

The ultimate desire of the Father is that you should obtain the good report. So your faith is the determining factor. That’s why you need to ensure that you build up your faith through the Word( ROM 10:17) and you strengthen your faith by practice or exercise.

1Tim 4:7-8 “But refuse profane and old wives’ fables, and exercise thyself rather unto godliness. For bodily exercise profiteth little: but godliness is profitable unto all things..”

As you exercise and practice your faith you strengthen it till you become a faith giant who can confidently say ‘Mark 9:23 Jesus said to him, “If you can believe, all things are possible to him who believes.”

Confession

My faith is working and producing the desirable results. Am moving from one level of glory to another as I increase and strengthen my faith. In Jesus Name. Amen+265999426247 +265881283524 +265995177686