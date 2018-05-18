Chaponda found with no case to answer

Zomba magistrate court today has acquitted minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda on all three corruption related charges levelled against him.

The chief magistrate Paul Chiotcha told the court today that Chaponda has no case to answer on charges of giving false information to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency.

Chaponda was found with over K124 million and US$57,000 at his house in Area 43 in Malawi’s capital city Lilongwe.

In his defence, Chaponda showed the court a forex permit licence which allowed him to be in possession of the money.

Chiotcha explained that Chaponda was cleared by minister of finance Goodall Gondwe when he testified that he issued a foreign currency permit to Chaponda.

The magistrate added that Chaponda’s false information was not relating to the issue being presented in court.

On the count of influencing public officer to misuse his position, Chiotcha said there is no evidence that Chaponda wanted to influence a public officer.

The chief magistrate also cleared Transglobe boss Rashid Tayub in a case of persuading a public officer to misuse his position.