Davido, Cassper get BET Awards nominations

The BET Awards are getting nearer following the release of nominees to fight for recognition in different slots, having impressed artistically.

As per custom, African musicians have a space in the prestigious awards.

This year musicians from three African nations have earned nominations. The lucky nations are South Africa, Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

South Africa and Nigeria have got two nominations apiece with DRC grabbing one.

The nominees are: Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Davido (Nigeria), Fally Ipupa (DRC), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) and Distruction Boyz (South Africa).

Unlike the previous years when there was a special slot for Africans, this year the African representatives have been placed in the Best International Act category.

They are competing with artists from France and United Kingdom.

No Malawian musician has ever been nominated in the prestigious international awards. This is despite the much talked about improvement in the country`s music industry.

The event is due to take place on 25th May, 2018 in Los Angeles, United States of America. It will be spiced up by music performances.

During the previous edition, Nigeria`s Wizkid grabbed the Best African International Act honour. Other previous winners include South Africa`s DJ Black Coffee and Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.