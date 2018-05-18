Malawian musician keeps the light shining in UK

Nickolas Thindwa, a Malawian musician based in the United Kingdom (UK) is keeping the fire burning in the foreign land with music that evokes a homesick feeling for those in the diaspora.

Having made a name among the Malawian community in the UK, he now targets expanding his fan base to Malawi.

The Malawian singer, rapper and songwriter cites loyalty to his Malawian roots as the key to his success in art.

In an interview with Malawi24 on Friday, Thindwa said he is looking forward to working with more Malawian musicians.

“I believe my country is blessed with talented musicians and I cannot wait to work with more artists from home,” he said

When asked if he has worked with any top Malawian musician since moving to the UK in 2003, Nick as he is popularly known, was too quick to mention Dan Lu.

“I can proudly say that I have worked with Dan Lu on a song called apa ndafika. It came out on 10th May and I chose to work with him because he is a talented internationally exposed musician.”

Nickolas has shared the stage with a number of top local artists. The list includes Dr Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Maskal, Tay Grin, Hazel Mak and Ireland based Pop Dogg.