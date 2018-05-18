Bullets face Moyale in Airtel Top 8

The wounded lions of Kaning’ina, Moyale Barracks, will on Saturday host Nyasa big Bullets in a do or die encounter in the second leg of the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinals at Mzuzu Stadium.

Moyale are coming from a draw with Mzuni in the Super league last weekend while Nyasa Big Bullets beat Civil Sporting Club in their last game.

In the first leg, Patrick Phiri scored in added to give the People’s Team a 1-0 win.

On Saturday, Bullets will go through if they avoid defeat but it is a must win game for Moyale.

The Soldiers’ head coach Charles Kamanga said they are ready to fight for a win and they hope to use home advantage effectively.

“I always say there is no big team in the league or cup games, anything can happen by the end of the game,” said Kamanga.

He however revealed that Boy Boy Chima sustained a cut during the fracas after their game against Mzuni on Monday and may not be fit to face Bullets.

Head coach for the People’s Team Rodgers Yasin expressed confidence his team will continue from where it stopped in the first leg.

“We know it will be a tough game since we are playing on their backyard,” Yasin said.

In another Airtel Top 8 match this weekend, Mighty Be Forward will host Kamuzu Barracks at Balaka stadium.