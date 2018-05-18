Police officer commits suicide

A Police officer in Machinga died on Thursday after drinking sulphuric acid.

The officer has been identified as Suzgo Thaulo of Nanyumbu Police Unit in the district.

According to a police report, three days before the incident the officer was saying that he was seeing people who were attacking him with an aim to take away his life.

On Wednesday he went to Nanyumbu Primary School where he was offering security at a cluster centre during Standard 8 Maneb Examinations.

He only worked in the morning and did not return to the examination centre for the second paper.

According to police, Thaulo got home at around 10pm looking drunk and when a fellow police officer asked he said he had taken sulphuric acid.

The friend took Thaulo to Nanyumbu Health centre where they were referred to Machinga District Hospital.

The police officer died on Thursday at the hospital.