Two nabbed for stealing K5m from PremierBet

Police in Limbe are keeping in custody two Mozambicans for stealing K5 million and various items at PremierBet offices in Limbe.

According to Limbe Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Patrick Mussa, on May 8 the two together with other criminals broke into PremierBet offices and stole the money, twelve laptops, computer monitors and other items.

“Criminal Investigations Department (CID) personnel based at Limbe police carried out investigations which led to the arrest of the two brothers,” he explained

Meanwhile, police have managed to recover three laptops and two monitors.

The suspects have since been charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony therein which contravenes Section 311 of the penal code and they will appear before court soon.

Mussa said investigations are still going on to arrest the other suspects and recover the remaining items.

Both Saulosi Kanyanda and Malunga Kanyanda hail from Sambirabwa village in Traditional Authority Chinduwo in Mozambique.

Police have since thanked members of the public for continuously providing information to police which in most cases leads to the arrest of criminals in their communities.