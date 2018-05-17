School director in for stealing exam money

Thirty six candidates in Blantyre are not sitting for the ongoing Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) exams after their school’s director stole their exam money.

The pupils discovered on Sunday that their school director failed to deposit their examination fees to the Malawi Examinations Board (MANEB) hence the students were not registered for the PSLCE exams.

Confirming the development, Deputy Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane identified the director as Alfred Kapito aged 45.

Nhlane said Kapito who is director of Harmony Primary Private School in Bangwe township in Blantyre collected K169,000 from 32 students as examination fees in December 2017.

“The suspect collected money from 32 students and defrauded them to have deposited to MANEB standard 8 examinations fees account,” he explained

All seemed to be well until on May 13, 2018 when it was discovered that all the 32 students’ names were missing on the MANEB nominal roll.

Kapito failed to give convincing answers to the concerned parents hence his arrest and due to the situation the students are not sitting for this year’s exams which began on Wednesday and will end tomorrow.

Alfred Kapito hails from John village in Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.

He will appear before court to answer the charge of Theft which is contrary to section 278 of the penal code.