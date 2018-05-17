Southern Region league kick-off shifted

As other regional leagues are in week three while in action, teams from the Southern Region will have to wait before they return to the pitch for the 2018 season.

Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) has announced that the kick-off for the new season of the league being sponsored by Masters Security Services has been moved to Saturday, May 26.

SRFA Chairperson Raphael Humba revealed in an interview with Malawi24 on Wednesday that the kick-off has been shifted due to other logistics which he did not specify.

“We were supposed to kick off on 19th this month but due to other reasons we have shifted it to the weekend of 26-27th May 2018,” said Humba.

The Chairperson further disclosed that the 2018 season will be launched in Mangochi.

“As you know we always have launch at the start of every new season and this year it will be held in Mangochi.

“We are discussing with Super League of Malawi (Sulom) to see if there will be a game at Mangochi Stadium as you know it is the home ground for Red Lions,” added Humba.

Meanwhile, the association has revealed that many teams have registered to take part in both divisions of the league, Premier and Division One.

According to Humba, some teams will not be allowed to participate and will be given back their registration fees as the association sticks to 20 and 14 teams in Premier Division and Division One respectively.

SRFA is expected to hold press briefing on Tuesday next week in Blantyre where a lot about the league shall be revealed.