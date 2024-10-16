A $1.846 million oxygen plant project is set to revolutionize healthcare in the northern region of Malawi, starting with Karonga District Hospital.

The initiative, praised by Karonga’s Director of Health and Social Services David Sibale, aims to solve long-standing challenges in accessing life-saving oxygen.

Currently, Karonga District relies on distant facilities like Nkhoma Mission Hospital and Lilongwe for oxygen supplies, resulting in costly transportation and delays.

With the new plant, the district will not only reduce these costs but also enhance emergency care, particularly for respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

This development will also benefit neighbouring districts, creating a regional network of improved healthcare access.

Health activist Maziko Matemba lauded the project as a vital step forward for the growing district while urging that all hospitals in Malawi follow suit to prepare for future pandemics.

The oxygen plant marks a major stride toward decentralizing critical health services and improving response times for patients in dire need of oxygen therapy.