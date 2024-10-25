Old Mutual Blantyre Foundation Trust made a significant contribution of K20 million towards the construction of an Emergency and Trauma Centre at Mzuzu Central Hospital, marking a vital step in improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

During the handover ceremony, Tawonga Manda, Chairperson of the Old Mutual Blantyre Foundation Trust, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative.

“We are pleased to announce that Old Mutual, through the Blantyre Foundation Trust, is contributing K20 million to the Emergency and Trauma Centre. Our commitment to healthcare in Malawi remains strong, and we believe this centre will greatly enhance emergency services in the community,” Manda said.

He recalled the organization’s previous support during the COVID-19 pandemic, when they donated K113 million for the construction of an Isolation Unit, highlighting Old Mutual’s ongoing dedication to public health.

Manda also took a moment to recognize the hard work and dedication of the health workers and staff at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

“Your passion and commitment do not go unnoticed. We commend the tireless service you provide each day, often under challenging circumstances. Your efforts are crucial in saving lives and improving health outcomes in our community,” he remarked.

The planned Emergency and Trauma Centre is expected to provide essential services, including advanced trauma care, emergency surgeries, and critical care facilities. This project aims to address the growing need for specialized emergency medical services in the Northern Region of Malawi, where access to such facilities is often limited.

Manda emphasized that this donation is part of a broader initiative by Old Mutual to support the health sector.

“We are committed to working alongside healthcare providers to further enhance healthcare delivery in Malawi. Together, we can make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our communities,” he said.

In his remarks, Dr. John Chipolombwe, the Hospital Director General, expressed deep gratitude to Old Mutual for their unwavering support.

“Your contributions are invaluable, and we are grateful for your partnership in improving healthcare services in our region. We look forward to continuing this collaboration as we strive to provide the best care possible to our patients,” he stated.

Dr Chipolombwe added that every week, the hospital sends 3 to 4 patients to Zomba Mental Hospital.

The establishment of the Emergency and Trauma Centre represents a significant advancement in the region’s healthcare capabilities. Local leaders and health officials have welcomed the news, acknowledging the urgent need for such facilities to address trauma cases and emergencies effectively.

As construction begins, the community anticipates the positive impact this centre will have on healthcare access and emergency response in Mzuzu and surrounding areas. The partnership between Old Mutual and Mzuzu Central Hospital exemplifies how corporate social responsibility can play a pivotal role in addressing healthcare challenges in Malawi.

Currently, the hospital receives about 8 to 10 mental health patients per day, which is combined with other patients’ wards like those suffering from Malaria.

Mzuzu Central Hospital is looking for about 700 million kwacha to finalize the Emergency and Trauma Centre building.