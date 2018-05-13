Tigers fail to reclaim top spot

Azam Tigers missed an opportunity to go top of TNM Super League table after being held 1-1 by Red Lions in their fifth home match at Mulanje Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Kau Kau boys who are now second with 12 points needed to collect all three points so as to surpass current leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets, who are just a point above.

Tionge Malenga scored from the spot for the home side to take an early lead but Moses Nankumba’s equaliser for Lions dashed Tigers’ hope.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Technical director for Tigers, Robin Alufandika, said their forwards did not utilise chances they got and the Malawi Defence Force side’s players were frightening referees hence the result.

“We had good chances but I think our strikers weren’t sharp enough. I want to mention here that the soldiers did not behave well, there was too much intimidation and this is not good for the game of football,” said Alufandika.

On his part, the Zomba based soldiers’ gaffer Stereo Gondwe faulted the officiating personnel for making wrong decisions citing Tigers’ penalty which he said was given incorrectly.

“I am not happy with the referee today because he gave away a penalty to Tigers which wasn’t supposed to be a penalty, I allowed it because it is part of the game and we drew 1-1 and it is not bad result, we are going back with one point,” Gondwe said.

The soldiers are now fourth with nine points from six matches, a point less than third placed Civil Sporting Club who dates Bullets on Monday.