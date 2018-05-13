MCP gives NEC positions to members from South, North

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has given some positions in its National Executive Committee (NEC) to members from the party’s Southern, Northern and Eastern Regions.

The decision is aimed at creating a diverse NEC and making sure that positions are distributed among all political regions.

Following consultations and endorsement by delegates, Reverend Maurice Munthali was chosen as the party’s Publicity Secretary.

Other positions which were allowed to go uncontested are First Deputy Director of Women given to Florence Kanyoni from the South, Director of Economic Affairs given to Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda from the North and Director of Strategic Planning given to Ken Zikhale Ng’oma from the North.

Dr Thomas Bisika from East was handed the post of Director of International Relations, Muhammad Fahad from the East was given the post of Director of Religious Affairs while the post of Campaign Director went to MacLean Ndafakale from the South.

The convention which is being held in Lilongwe started on Friday and delegates are expected to leave the venue tomorrow.