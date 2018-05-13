Mkaka elected MCP general secretary

Politician Eisenhower Mkaka has been elected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) General Secretary at the party’s convention.

Mkaka amassed 337 votes as he saw off competition from Maurice Munthali, Joseph Njobvuyalema and Paul Maulidi to replace embattled Gustave Kaliwo as the party’s Secretary General.

He was MCP acting Secretary General for several months and was widely expected to win the seat at the convention.

On other positions, Kasungu South East MP Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda was elected the party’s Organising Secretary. She got 410 votes and defeated Lobin Lowe who got 177 votes.

The position of treasurer has gone to Albert Mbawala who amassed 421 votes His closest contender was Lilongwe City South West Member of Parliament Rhino Chiphiko who got 286 votes while Daniel Chitonya came third with 47 votes.

Voting continues today for positions such as Director of Campaign, Publicity Secretary, Director of Women, Director of Legal Affairs and Director of Economic Affairs.

Yesterday, Lazarus Chakwera, Sidik Mia and Harry Mkandawire were declared President, First Vice President and Second Vice President respectively as no other persons expressed interest to contest on the three positions.